Discover the orangery in talks for the winter season at Peckover House

PUBLISHED: 10:21 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 02 January 2019

Discover the secrets of a National Trust winter garden when Peckover House opens its doors for the season leading up to Spring.

With midwinter just passed and spring on the distant horizon, the Trust says it is a perfect time to enjoy the peace of the setting.

Diane Smith, of Peckover House, said: “The garden of the National Trust’s Peckover House, glorious in every season, still manages to keep some secrets to itself.

“One of those is perhaps the peace, calm and subtle beauty of wintertime, when the scents of flowering shrubs and multitudes of early bulbs are so much in evidence.

“Another of its secrets can perhaps be found in the orangery, where this winter’s garden talks will take place.”

Gardener in charge Jenny Windsor said: “Our Behind the Scenes talks in the orangery will explain about how we care for our wonderful three hundred year old orange trees.

“Come and find one of the team in the orangery at 2pm and inhale the scent of orange blossom while listening to the history.”

With warming soup and hot drinks available in the Reed Barn Tea Room, a stroll along the winter pathways can be the perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon.

• The garden of Peckover House opens for its winter season at weekends only from Saturday January 12 to Sunday February 17, between noon and last admission at 3.30pm. Talks will be held each afternoon at 2pm in the Orangery.

• From Saturday February 23 the property returns to its normal season opening.

