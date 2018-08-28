Advanced search

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 December 2018

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shoppers had a chance to try life as a mannequin when a Wisbech store held a modelling challenge.

Peacocks in the Horsefair Shopping Centre let customers dress up in outfits of their choice to pose in the window for passers by.

Glenn Hyam, manager, said: “One of our stores in Scotland held a similar event and it went really well so we thought we would give it a go.

“We had a man in a Santa suit, some young girls, children with parents.

“It was a bit of a last minute festive thing, so we hope to hold it again next year with more notice, so that more people can come along and have fun with it.”

The idea is growing. A Peacocks store on Penllyn Road in Caernarfon, Wales, is advertising for volunteers to get involved with their live mannequin event for this weekend’s last few shopping days before Christmas.

