Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Shoppers had a chance to try life as a mannequin when a Wisbech store held a modelling challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER

Peacocks in the Horsefair Shopping Centre let customers dress up in outfits of their choice to pose in the window for passers by.

Glenn Hyam, manager, said: “One of our stores in Scotland held a similar event and it went really well so we thought we would give it a go.

“We had a man in a Santa suit, some young girls, children with parents.

“It was a bit of a last minute festive thing, so we hope to hold it again next year with more notice, so that more people can come along and have fun with it.”

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER

The idea is growing. A Peacocks store on Penllyn Road in Caernarfon, Wales, is advertising for volunteers to get involved with their live mannequin event for this weekend’s last few shopping days before Christmas.