Three down and the warning of more to come as PCSO posts photos of a morning’s work ticketing cars parked on double yellow lines in the Fens

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS Archant

Police reacted to complaints about drivers cocking a snook at parking on yellow lines in parts of the Fens today.

A proud PCSO posted the results of his work to the Policing Fenland page including photos of the offending cars that had been randomly parked on yellow lines.

“Your local PCSO is currently carrying out parking patrols throughout the Chatteris and Manea areas,” he wrote.

“So far this morning three fixed penalty notices have been issued to vehicles to be found parking illegally.”

Brimming with success the PCSO had a warning to those thinking that once he’d left he wouldn’t be back too soon.

“These patrols will continue,” the PCSO added.