Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three down and the warning of more to come as PCSO posts photos of a morning’s work ticketing cars parked on double yellow lines in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 13:27 25 January 2019

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS

Archant

Police reacted to complaints about drivers cocking a snook at parking on yellow lines in parts of the Fens today.

A proud PCSO posted the results of his work to the Policing Fenland page including photos of the offending cars that had been randomly parked on yellow lines.

“Your local PCSO is currently carrying out parking patrols throughout the Chatteris and Manea areas,” he wrote.

“So far this morning three fixed penalty notices have been issued to vehicles to be found parking illegally.”

Brimming with success the PCSO had a warning to those thinking that once he’d left he wouldn’t be back too soon.

“These patrols will continue,” the PCSO added.

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Three down and the warning of more to come as PCSO posts photos of a morning’s work ticketing cars parked on double yellow lines in the Fens

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS

Would-be Wisbech burglar caught in the act after entering victim’s garden claimed he was actually looking for his dog

Would-be Wisbech burglar Martin Rogers caught in the act after entering victim’s garden in Colvile Road claimed he was actually looking for his dog. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

REVIEW: ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the highs and lows of life on the road

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Eventful start for Wisbech Inline Speed Skating

Wisbech Inline speed skaters in Derby (pic Jo Tidman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists