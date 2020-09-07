Fenland park pavilion project boosted thanks to county council funding

The Wisbech Park pavilion project has received a sum of the latest round of funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities Capital Fund. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Fenland park has been boosted after it received £240,000 worth of funding to help develop a new pavilion.

Fenland District Council’s (FDC) Wisbech Park project was awarded the funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s £5 million Communities Capital Fund, which will go towards developing a pavilion that provides a hub for community activities and accessible toilet facilities.

The project, one of six initiatives to win some of the £754,716 available from the scheme’s final round of funding, has also received £20,000 from Wisbech Town Council and FDC.

Cllr Steve Criswell, chairman of the county council’s communities and partnership committee, said: “I am thrilled that the committee has approved grants for these worthy schemes, and that we have been able to secure more funding for projects that will improve the quality of life for the communities of Cambridgeshire.

“It has been wonderful to see so many community projects supplying significant benefits for their residents.”

The Fund, which launched in April, has supported projects during the coronavirus pandemic that matter most to local people in order to make positive changes to the community.