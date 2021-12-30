Pauline Petch, organiser of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme at Marshland High School in Wisbech, has received a personal royal letter of commendation for her dedication to the role. - Credit: Ian Burt

The organiser of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme at a secondary school in Wisbech has become one of a small group of people to receive royal recognition for their dedication to the role.

Pauline Petch has been involved with the scheme at Marshland High School for almost 10 years as well as three other high schools in the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Pauline received a personal letter of commendation from the HRH The Earl of Wessex, a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) trustee.

Over 50 people were selected for their efforts in ensuring young people can continue to take part in the DofE despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“The DofE award continues to grow across all four high schools and this is only possible with the dedication of all volunteers, and the support of each school.” said Pauline.

“Between us all, even though most of the activities had to be changed, postponed and altered, each school still had a fantastic number of achievement certificates and full awards.”