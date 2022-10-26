News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flog It! presenter is guest speaker at WI event

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:49 PM October 26, 2022
Updated: 3:51 PM October 26, 2022
Television presenter Paul Martin pictured at the Isle of Ely WI event

Television presenter Paul Martin (centre) pictured with Judith Cornwell, Federation Treasurer, Isle of Ely WI (Left) and Beryl Brooks, Federation Chairwoman, Isle of Ely WI (Right). - Credit: Pippa Jane Wielgos

A famous face and well-known antiques dealer from television was the guest speaker at a Women’s Institute event this week.  

Paul Martin, best known for presenting Flog It!, spoke at the AGM of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institute which was held at the Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre.

After the morning AGM and lunch, he talked about antiques, his life in television and traditional heritage craft to a packed audience of about 200 members from the region.

The talk, which was held on Tuesday (October 25), was followed by a question and answers session, and a book signing.

It is hoped Paul will return to the area next year to host an antique-style event.

Other well-known television shows he presents are Britain's Hidden Heritage, Countryfile Diaries, Make Me A Dealer and Curiosity.

Wisbech St Mary News

