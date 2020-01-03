Wisbech Town chairman calls for more volunteers in New Year appeal

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley calls for more volunteers to help the club in 2020. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town are looking to start afresh after launching a New Year appeal for more club volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fenmen seek to follow other step four sides in encouraging more of the local community to get involved with the club, such as helping in the kitchen on match days.

Paul Brenchley, chairman of Wisbech Town, posted on a Facebook discussion forum: "We go to a few grounds in the league and it is quite apparent that the vast majority rely heavily on volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

"This is something we are trying to encourage, so if you know anybody who is willing to give a couple of hours on match days in the kitchen or bar work, please message me."

Work on the clubhouse is underway with plans to improve the outside kitchen, as well as financial support on the pitch also in the pipeline.

Brenchley added: "It will not happen overnight, but we will get there."