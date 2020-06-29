Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 14:49 29 June 2020
For one patient, he could not have received a more heart-warming reception after months of battling the coronavirus.
Staff from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn lined the corridors for Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having been fighting the disease since April after spending weeks in a coma.
Pete had been cared for by staff at both the QEH and Royal Papworth Hospital, and on Thursday (June 25), he was able to go outside for the first time in months.
Hundreds of residents took to social media to congratulate Pete on his recovery, who was grateful beyond belief.
Pete said: “I was saved by teams at QEH and at Papworth Hospital. I am grateful beyond everything and anything.”
A spokesperson from the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “This is a simply wonderful moment for Pete and his family. Well done, Pete - delighted for you that you’re now back at home.”
