Death of Wisbech man is not suspicious - as teenage girls released with no further action

PUBLISHED: 09:43 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 03 October 2019

The death of 81-year-old Pat Morran, of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

The death of an 81-year-old man in Wisbech is no longer being treated as suspicious, a post mortem has revealed.

Pat Morran died from a cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive on Saturday (September 28).

Post-mortem tests yesterday concluded he died from natural causes.

No further action will be taken against the two girls, aged 14 and 16, who were arrested as part of the investigation.

Mr Morran was widowed in recent years but still lived in the 1950s home on the corner of Acacia Avenue and Edinburgh Drive.

It was the home where he and his wife Pat, who died three years ago, brought up their three children.

It is believed that at least one of his sons lives nearby and have children of their own.

A police spokesperson said: "A post mortem has concluded that the man died from natural causes and a file is in the process of being prepared for the coroner."

