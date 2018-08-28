Full marks for Wisbech computing students as they achieve 100 per cent pass rate at College of West Anglia

Clever Wisbech students at the College of West Anglia campus have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their exams.

Level 2 BTEC computing students passed their Microsoft Office Specialist Qualification (MOS) course with flying colours – with one student gaining full marks.

The MOS qualification is an internationally recognised and ensures learners are proficient in all aspects of the Microsoft Office suite.

The qualification will help learners advance within their careers and is an excellent qualification for their CV.

Shaun Strachan, computing lecturer at CWA’s Wisbech campus, said: “I am delighted with my students’ recent success.

“Not only have they achieved an internationally recognised qualification, but it will provide them with invaluable skills that they can use in the work place.”

Povilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos , Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless, Dima Samankov , Harriet Greenwood and James Millar were all part of the course.