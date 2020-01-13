Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Maureen Fyson donated a cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The money was raised from a bike show in the village as well as a bingo night and coffee morning.

Isabelle Johnson said: "In July at the Parson Drove Bike show £790.36 was raised from refreshments in the village hall. We were also given a cheque for £50 from the sale of a car.

"A bingo in the village hall in September raised £1,004.80 and although this was a planned event, it was held in memory of Jonathan Summers.

"He had died earlier in the year due to a rare heart disease but liked to support Macmillan through the football club he belonged to.

"Then our Macmillan Coffee Morning at the end of September, which was held at Emmanuel Church, raised £1,080.40 with the help from Pam Judge who organised the magnificent draw prizes and the sale of the tickets.

"Thank you to everyone for the help and support that was given, because with it this money couldn't be raised."