Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

24 January, 2019 - 11:23
Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

F.C Parsons Drove

A Cambridgeshire-based construction company has donated more than £45,000 to Parson Drove football club.

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mick George Ltd, based in Huntingdon, has given £47,000 to the club to upgrade their grounds to a semi-professional level.

The club’s existing amenity at Main Road, Parson Drove, Wisbech is suitable to host Step 5 and 6 standard football matches.

However, after a £91,500 investment, including Mick George’s £47,000, the location is now adequate to hold matches at a higher level.

The new features include; a 100-person grandstand, pitch protection netting, shelter and dugouts, perimeter hard-standing and fencing, as well as an improved play area for visitors.

Gary Steven Haime, chairman at F.C Parson Drove said: “The transformation will be huge for the future of our football club, enabling us to move to a semi-professional standard, bringing high profile games back to the area.

“The amenity is a focal point to the local community, so we’re very grateful to Mick George Ltd for their contribution.”

The enhancements aren’t due to stop there. Plans are also being made to improve the car park, expand the pavilion and create an indoor facility to engage a more diverse audience.

Jon Stump, joint CEO at Mick George, said: “F.C Parson Drove seem to be a club that is moving forward and keen to develop.

“That is something that our business would always advocate, so anything we can do to assist would always be welcomed.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Rugby: Wisbech prop impresses on Cambs duty

Wisbech RFC's Michael Watts represented Cambs against Norfolk in the Eastern Counties Tri-County Championship final

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists