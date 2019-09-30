Organisers ‘absolutely thrilled’ after successful village flower festival at Fenland church
- Credit: Archant
Organisers of a Fenland church flower festival were “absolutely thrilled” with the support they received over the weekend.
Casey Bates, one of the driving forces behind the Emmanuel Church festival at Parson Drove, said: "It was our third year of running it and definitely our best so far."
She said people from around the area had helped with the festival including those from Guyhirn, Gorefield and Whittlesey.
"We were absolutely thrilled with the response," she said. "It takes an enormous amount of work to put it on but already people are asking if we are going to organise another next year."
Visitors to the three day festival were able to see stunning displays around the theme 'nursery rhymes and children's books' and refreshments were served throughout.
The festival closed on Sunday evening with a special 'songs of praise'.
Proceeds are still being counted and Casey said they would give details of the final amount raised later.
"Among the visitors was one from Peterborough - a lady grew up here in the village and wanted to see the church and the flower festival," said Casey.