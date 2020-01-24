Parson Drove residents asked to give views about proposed changes to the village's planning policies

Residents of Parson Drove are being asked to give their views about proposed changes to planning policies that will affect the village. Emmanuel Church is pictured. Picture: JAMIE WINSOR Archant

Residents of Parson Drove are being asked to give their views about proposed changes to planning policies that will affect the village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland District Council is holding the Parson Drove Neighbourhood Planning Referendum to ask electors whether they want to adopt the Parson Drove Neighbourhood Plan, which has been produced by Parson Drove Parish Council.

Polling cards are being sent to residents in the parish area next week, ahead of the referendum on Thursday February 27.

You may also want to watch:

Voters will be asked the question "do you want Fenland District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Parson Drove to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"

If more than half of the people voting in the referendum support the plan, then it will then form part of the development plan for Parson Drove.

For more information, and to view the plan documents, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/article/14411/Parson-Drove-Neighbourhood-Plan

Copies of the plan can also be viewed at the Council's Customer Service Centres at Fenland Hall, County Road, March, and at The Boathouse Business Centre, Harbour Square, Wisbech