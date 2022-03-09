Cambridgeshire police joined the Rural Community Action Team (RCAT) to carry out a search for the missing man in Parson Drove. - Credit: POLICE

An elderly man with dementia who went missing from his home in Parson Drove was found in a field by police.

Local police officers along with the Rural Community Action Team (RCAT) searched the village near Wisbech this afternoon (March 9).

In just under an hour, RCAT found the missing person - "an elderly man with dementia who had wondered off from his home" - in a field.

“They were returned home safe and well,” said a police spokesperson.

Both teams have since been praised on social media for their quick work in finding the man.

One person said: "Well done to you all. Thank goodness you found him safe and acted quickly."

Another said: "Great news. Well done to all involved."

A third added: "Another great job with a happy ending."