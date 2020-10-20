Advanced search

Church to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ to roof covering and improve drainage

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 October 2020

The Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCIL

The Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCIL

Archant

A Parson Drove church - whose 70-foot tower has been part of the Fens’ skyline since the 15th century - is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’.

The Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCILThe Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCIL

The money awarded to the Church of St John the Baptist will be used to pay for ‘urgent repairs to rainwater goods and roof covering’.

It will also be used to help stop water ingress at the church and make improvements to drainage.

The church is one of 18 to receive a cash boost from the government’s £1.57 billion ‘culture recovery fund’, which aims to help heritage organisations through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCILThe Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCIL

St John the Baptist has an octagonal carved font and Jacobean pulpit. There is a wall plaque dedicated to John Peck, a 19th-century farmer and diarist, who was also village constable, surveyor and land drainage engineer.

The funding was awarded to the church via the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) which is the national charity that protects at-risk historic churches.

For more information about individual church projects, visit the CCT website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Two £10,000 Covid-19 fines issued after Cambridgeshire house gatherings

Hertfordshire police specials

Church to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ to roof covering and improve drainage

The Church of St John the Baptist in Parson Drove is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ as part of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund. Picture: VISIT CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FENLAND COUNCIL

Fenland Council agrees to third bailout out to ensure leisure centres in March, Whittlesey, Chatteris and Wisbech remain solvent

Leisure centres in Fenland have re-opened but Freedom Leisure has gone cap in hand to Fenland Council - again - to ensure they stay solvent. Covid-19 has hit the leisure industry hard. Picture: Archant

Businesses want assurances that Covid restrictions are ‘scientifically based’

John Bridge is the chief executive of the Cambrigeshire Chamber of Commerce.

Caught on camera, the illegal hare coursers and criminals causing mayhem across rural Cambridgeshire

Vehicle stung, Vehicle stung. This ML has been seen in several #OpGalileo forces over the last week. #RCAT @Cambsruralcops stung in Wicken on October 10, six detained, issued with dispersals, community protection warnings and reported for offences revealed. #RCAT @CambsCops