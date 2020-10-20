Church to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’ to roof covering and improve drainage
PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 October 2020
Archant
A Parson Drove church - whose 70-foot tower has been part of the Fens’ skyline since the 15th century - is to receive £32,200 for ‘vital repairs’.
The money awarded to the Church of St John the Baptist will be used to pay for ‘urgent repairs to rainwater goods and roof covering’.
It will also be used to help stop water ingress at the church and make improvements to drainage.
The church is one of 18 to receive a cash boost from the government’s £1.57 billion ‘culture recovery fund’, which aims to help heritage organisations through the coronavirus pandemic.
St John the Baptist has an octagonal carved font and Jacobean pulpit. There is a wall plaque dedicated to John Peck, a 19th-century farmer and diarist, who was also village constable, surveyor and land drainage engineer.
The funding was awarded to the church via the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) which is the national charity that protects at-risk historic churches.
For more information about individual church projects, visit the CCT website.
