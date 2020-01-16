More than 350 parking tickets issued in Wisbech in five months

More than 350 parking tickets issued in Wisbech in five months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

More than 350 parking tickets have been issued in Wisbech town centre since August last year - with 41 handed out in one day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Special officers from Cambridgeshire Police slapped motorists with the £30 fines yesterday (January 15) in Market Place and surrounding roads.

A post of Policing Fenland said: "A thank you to most people who accepted that they had done wrong today, and for those who have argued. Say no more."

The post also included key points on parking in Wisbech.

You may also want to watch:

It read:

1. We have four carparks that are free and to be told that they are all full and no spaces in any and that the police should make more areas to park.

2. Once you enter from Hill Street or St Peter's Church road end, you pass the metal arches and it becomes a controlled zone. This means that unless you are disabled, loading or unloading you cannot park anywhere around the market place or side roads. This has been in force since 2015.

3. No there are no yellows lines. There hasn't got to be as it is a controlled zone.

So please, the public of Fenland please beware that if you park where mentioned, you will receive a ticket for 30 pounds. Please walk, it's cheaper.