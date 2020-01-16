Advanced search

More than 350 parking tickets issued in Wisbech in five months

PUBLISHED: 10:09 16 January 2020

More than 350 parking tickets issued in Wisbech in five months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

More than 350 parking tickets issued in Wisbech in five months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

More than 350 parking tickets have been issued in Wisbech town centre since August last year - with 41 handed out in one day.

Special officers from Cambridgeshire Police slapped motorists with the £30 fines yesterday (January 15) in Market Place and surrounding roads.

A post of Policing Fenland said: "A thank you to most people who accepted that they had done wrong today, and for those who have argued. Say no more."

The post also included key points on parking in Wisbech.

It read:

1. We have four carparks that are free and to be told that they are all full and no spaces in any and that the police should make more areas to park.

2. Once you enter from Hill Street or St Peter's Church road end, you pass the metal arches and it becomes a controlled zone. This means that unless you are disabled, loading or unloading you cannot park anywhere around the market place or side roads. This has been in force since 2015.

3. No there are no yellows lines. There hasn't got to be as it is a controlled zone.

So please, the public of Fenland please beware that if you park where mentioned, you will receive a ticket for 30 pounds. Please walk, it's cheaper.

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Off-licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if Fenland Council agree licensing committee recommendation

Policy restricting off licence expansion in Wisbech town centre could go if council accepts licensing committee recommendation. Picture: ARCHANT

