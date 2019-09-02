'Local issues': Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old 'controlled zone' signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops Facebook / Cambs Cops

Police in the Fens have been forced to handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning alone as drivers fail to spot four-year-old warning signs.

Illegally parked motorists in Wisbech town centre apparently missed the large 'controlled zone' signs that were installed in February 2015.

Cambridgeshire Police posted pictures of the signs on social media this afternoon (September 2) after issuing more than a dozen fixed penalty notices.

A spokesman said: "Wisbech town centre has a 'Controlled Zone' which has been in place since February 2015.

"There are signs on each entrance - Hill Street, Church Terrace and Castle Mews - which indicate to drivers that they are entering a controlled zone.

"Parking is in marked bays only along the roadways in this area. These bays are clearly marked as 'loading and disabled only'.

"Yet this morning alone, 14 fixed penalty notices were issued to illegally parked vehicles."

