Published: 7:00 AM August 21, 2021

Jody Cundy's parents Alan and Ann (in white shirt) have watched their son at all the Paralympic Games he has competed in, until now. - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The parents of para-cyclist Jody Cundy say they will remain on the edge of their seats as they prepare to watch his bid to defend his Paralympic title.

Alan and Ann Cundy have travelled around the world to support Jody, from Wisbech, who is preparing to take part in his seventh Paralympic Games in Tokyo next week.

However, due to Covid-19 regulations, they are forced to miss out watching the 42-year-old live for the first time at a Games.

“This is his seventh Paralympics and we can’t go because of Covid, so we will have to shout at the TV instead!” Alan said.

“We are absolutely gutted we can’t go.”

Before Cundy set off for Japan, Ann decided to give the seven-time Paralympic gold medallist something to keep as a good luck charm from his family.

“We got a St Christopher necklace engraved with ‘we are with you all the way – mum and dad’,” said Alan.

Jody Cundy will look to defend his C4-5 kilo title at his seventh Paralympic Games in Tokyo. - Credit: PA

“Ashley’s (Jody’s brother) children wrote a good luck card to send off to him, before Ashley then told us that his partner got Covid.

“So, we rang Jody to put the envelope away in case any traces of Covid are in the envelope and he has not opened it.”

Cundy, who had a hernia operation in January, has been told not to open the envelope until he returns back to the UK.

His parents are also expecting a tight contest in the C4-5 kilo event as well as the mixed team sprint.

Alan said: “Every time we see Jody ride, we cannot rest - we keep watching the other times coming in and then when he rides, I sit down and video.

“We are never confident of anything as when he went to London, he got disqualified, so who knows what will happen.

“I think he will be up near the top end of the standings, as long as everything goes okay on the day.

“The least we can do is pray and keep our fingers crossed.”

Jody Cundy, from Wisbech, will look to defend his title at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, while being cheered on by his family in the UK. - Credit: PA

Not only jewellery, but Cundy has the names of his closest relatives inside his crash helmet who won’t be able to cheer him from inside the Izu Velodrome.

Alan said it’s unclear if this year will be his son’s final Paralympics, but one thing is for certain.

“I don’t know what he will do; Jody does his own thing,” he added.

“But if he decides to stay on, we will be there following him.”