Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter's C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill Archant

Parents from St Peter's C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses in ICT, English and NVQ level 2 in volunteering.

Lisa Hewitt and Kat Doyle are an inspiration to others and proof that it is possible to improve your skills to increase your potential for employment.

Both Lisa and Kat are involved with the Friends of St Peter's Committee (FSPC) who is helping to create big improvements for the children in the school.

They volunteer their time by reading with children, organising fundraising events and inspiring others to do more in their community.

Lisa Hewitt said: "It was a great opportunity to learn more and gain a qualification in our volunteering roles."

Cambridgeshire Skills is working in partnership with schools across Wisbech to help provide free courses to help people improve their skills and fulfil their potential.

For more information contact cambsals@cambridgeshire.gov.uk call 01353 613013 or view www.cambsals.co.uk