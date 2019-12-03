Advanced search

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

PUBLISHED: 17:03 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 03 December 2019

Olivia O’Neill

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Parents from St Peter's C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Archant

Parents from St Peter's C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses in ICT, English and NVQ level 2 in volunteering.

Lisa Hewitt and Kat Doyle are an inspiration to others and proof that it is possible to improve your skills to increase your potential for employment.

Both Lisa and Kat are involved with the Friends of St Peter's Committee (FSPC) who is helping to create big improvements for the children in the school.

They volunteer their time by reading with children, organising fundraising events and inspiring others to do more in their community.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Hewitt said: "It was a great opportunity to learn more and gain a qualification in our volunteering roles."

Cambridgeshire Skills is working in partnership with schools across Wisbech to help provide free courses to help people improve their skills and fulfil their potential.

For more information contact cambsals@cambridgeshire.gov.uk call 01353 613013 or view www.cambsals.co.uk

Most Read

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’. Picture: Brooke Weston Trust

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’. Picture: Brooke Weston Trust

Woman, 70, robbed at knifepoint in busy Wisbech car park - youth, 16, arrested

Somers Road car park in Wisbech where a 70 year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday. A suspect is in custody. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Cambridgeshire pubs sign up to campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this festive season

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Shooters American Diner create Christmas display out of recycled kitchen materials

Happy customers enjoying the recycled Christmas display at Shooters American Diner on March riverside. Picture: Supplied/ Claire Smethurst

Flowering cherry trees planted along South Brink in Wisbech

Eight Japanese flowering cherry trees were planted along South Brink in Wisbech as part of National Plant a Tree Day. Picture: Ruth Freeman

Slimming World members donate food for Advent to help less fortunate families in Fenland

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists