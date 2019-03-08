Advanced search

Paramedic held at knifepoint in caravan by Wisbech man

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 19 June 2019

Terrifying ordeal for Wisbech paramedic held hostage. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A Wisbech man subjected a newly-qualified paramedic to a terrifying ordeal by taking her hostage in his caravan at knife point.

Drunk Kieran Logan, 50, called police and the ambulance service in the early hours of April 16 claiming he was dying from a heart attack.

When the lone paramedic arrived at his caravan in Oakdale Place, Wisbech, he made inappropriate comments and she activated her emergency alarm.

Logan brandished a knife and sat on a chair in front of the door in an effort to prevent anyone from entering.

The victim managed to persuade Logan to put the knife down and continued talking to him until police officers arrived.

A breath test on Logan at the police station returned a reading of 113 - more than three times the drink drive limit.

Today (June 19) at Cambridge Crown Court, Logan was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

DC Ahmed Ishaq: "This was a terrifying experience for the paramedic who was left severely shaken by what happened.

"She responded to this call to help Logan in the genuine belief he was seriously ill - he repaid this by subjecting her to an awful ordeal.

"Paramedics work incredibly hard to save lives, often in difficult circumstances. Assaulting or threatening emergency workers in totally unacceptable and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators before the courts."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by ambulance staff, including 252 incidents of physical abuse and intimidation and eight incidents where weapons were used.

"We relaunched our Don't Choose to Abuse campaign earlier this year, reminding people that assaulting ambulance staff can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

"Ambulance staff save lives and work tirelessly every day to help people.

"Violence or aggression, whether in person or over the phone, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We continue to support all of those who are affected by assaults and will always support and advocate for the prosecution of those who do so."

