Published: 3:36 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM June 29, 2021

Student Anya Falkus (front) pictured with David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

A para-swimmer who has been part of the GB Paralympic team has been named the College of West Anglia’s Student of the Year 2021.

Anya Falkus from Wisbech, who is studying sports science at the college, also won the Sport, Public and Caring Services award.

The 19-year-old is visually impaired, and her nominators Sean McQuaid and Krissie Broughton describe her as a “remarkable student” and “an inspiration”.

“... [Anya’s visual impairment] affects her life daily,” they said. “However, her attitude and application to learning and life is amazing.”

Student Anya Falkus was named CWA Overall Student of the Year 2021 and also picked up the award for Sport, Public & Caring Services Student of the Year. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

Anya plans to go to the University of East Anglia from September, where she wants to train as a specialist teacher for visually impaired students.

Sean and Krissie added: “Anya really is an exceptional young woman, an inspiration to many and we truly believe she will succeed both in higher education and in life.”

Students based at the Wisbech campus were also among the winners at the college's annual awards ceremony.

Ryan Marriott, who studies at the CWA Wisbech campus, won the CWA's Technology Student of the Year 2021 category. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

Ryan Marriott was named the overall winner of the Technology Student of the Year category.

He studies from the Wisbech campus, which has a £7.2m technology centre with specialist facilities for mechanical engineering, welding, motor vehicles and plumbing.

Lee Tomlinson was named a runner up in the same category.

Fellow Wisbech students Harry Jackson and Bradley Lawes were both runners up for the Apprenticeships Student of the Year award.

The College of West Anglia held its annual awards ceremony virtually this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 200 staff members, students and governors were able to be involved in the event which was livestreamed over YouTube.

Harry Jackson (Left) and Bradley Lawes (Right) both studied at the CWA Wisbech Campus and were named runner-up in the Apprenticeships Student of the Year 2021 category. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

David Pomfret, the college’s principal, opened with a review of the academic year and spoke of successes across its campuses despite the ongoing pandemic.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of and congratulate our students on their commitment, standard of work and achievements.

“I was delighted to see so many staff, governors, family, friends and employers came to celebrate with our award winners, too.”

The College of West Anglia has around 8,000 students studying from its campuses in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Milton, near Cambridge.

