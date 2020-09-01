Advanced search

Health care charity members report people in Fenland fearful of going out because people taking Covid-19 less seriously than they should

PUBLISHED: 15:34 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 01 September 2020

Healthwatch members asked: For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about? The reaction from some was that people still concerned about going out. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Members of an independent health care charity that covers Fenland, voiced concerns about people who are not observing PPE rules in public, despite the number of Covid-19 cases rising.

At the Healthwatch Peterborough online health and care forum last week, several members shared experiences of shopping, collecting medicines and visiting care homes and hospitals.

Chief executive officer Sandie Shaw said: “For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about?”

One member replied: “People are worried about going out not only because of COVID-19, but also because some people are taking the whole thing much less seriously than we appear to be doing.

“The infection rate is rising again day on day, whether that’s because of a lack of social-distancing or mixing in pubs and clubs I’m not sure.

“What I can say is from my own experience is that I still see people not wearing masks when they go shopping.

“In one instance I was at a supermarket and the man who walked in before me had no mask – he apologised to the girl supervising the entrance saying that he’d ‘forgotten it’, and she said ‘Oh, never mind’, and just let him in!

“Now that can’t be right surely? They’re risking all of our lives by letting in one person that way. What should be done is if they have no mask to turn them away, or offer them one to wear.

“It’s making people frightened, wanting to stay indoors and not risking going out.”

Another member said: “I’m genuinely afraid to leave the house now for fear of catching something as I am both elderly and vulnerable with asthma.

“People have become apathetic to coronavirus because the novelty has worn off, but it’s still out there and it’s serious – and it worries me.”

Ms Shaw added: “Healthwatch is already in a state of readiness for a second wave of coronavirus next year.

“The big worry is that it’s going to come this winter coinciding with all the pressures that we usually associate in a normal ‘flu season’.

“The NHS services are very mindful of this and prepared, but educating people and telling them to stay safe and to think of others is absolutely vital.” Healthwatch can be contacted on 0330 355 1285

