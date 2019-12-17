Advanced search

Cycling duo raise hundreds for Wisbech children after indoor turbo session

PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 17 December 2019

Mark Norris (left) and Brandon Edwards cycled 250 miles and raised £860 in the process for less fortunate children in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

Mark Norris (left) and Brandon Edwards cycled 250 miles and raised £860 in the process for less fortunate children in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

Archant

A cycling duo from Fenland have raised £860 to support less fortunate children this Christmas.

Mark (left) and Brandon during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRISMark (left) and Brandon during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

PE teacher Mark Norris and student Brandon Edwards, who is partially blind, cycled 250 miles for 12 hours split between St Peter's School and Orchards Academy in Wisbech.

Before this challenge, Mark had ridden 5,000 miles this year and Brandon regained self-confidence after suffering an injury that affected his sight. The duo are now aiming to break further ground in the new year.

"This was possibly the hardest thing we both have had to do," Mark said.

Mark (left) and Brandon during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRISMark (left) and Brandon during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

"We don't know of anyone riding the distance we have done on the indoor trainers. Next year, we said we will go further and possibly get the Guinness book of records involved."

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pedalling-4-gifts-4-children-at-christmas.

Mark (left) and Brandon give the thumbs-up during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRISMark (left) and Brandon give the thumbs-up during their indoor turbo session in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

Mark (left) presents a cheque to the Orchards Academy in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRISMark (left) presents a cheque to the Orchards Academy in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

Mark (left) at the cheque presentation at St Peter's Junior School in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRISMark (left) at the cheque presentation at St Peter's Junior School in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cycling duo raise hundreds for Wisbech children after indoor turbo session

Mark Norris (left) and Brandon Edwards cycled 250 miles and raised £860 in the process for less fortunate children in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary ‘won’t give up’ says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Living Sport Awards 2019: Winners crowned at glitzy Burgess Hall ceremony in St Ives

The winners were crowned at the Living Sport Awards on Thursday, November 28 at Burgess Hall in St Ives. Picture: Supplied/Living Sport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists