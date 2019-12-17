Cycling duo raise hundreds for Wisbech children after indoor turbo session
PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 17 December 2019
Archant
A cycling duo from Fenland have raised £860 to support less fortunate children this Christmas.
PE teacher Mark Norris and student Brandon Edwards, who is partially blind, cycled 250 miles for 12 hours split between St Peter's School and Orchards Academy in Wisbech.
Before this challenge, Mark had ridden 5,000 miles this year and Brandon regained self-confidence after suffering an injury that affected his sight. The duo are now aiming to break further ground in the new year.
"This was possibly the hardest thing we both have had to do," Mark said.
"We don't know of anyone riding the distance we have done on the indoor trainers. Next year, we said we will go further and possibly get the Guinness book of records involved."
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pedalling-4-gifts-4-children-at-christmas.