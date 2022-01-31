Marina Norris said the damage caused to her Envy My Baby Boutique shop in Wisbech after a burglary is "heart-wrenching". - Credit: Facebook/Envy My Baby Boutique

The owner of a baby clothes shop that was raided by a group of burglars said the damage caused to her business is “heart-wrenching”.

Most of the items at Envy My Baby Boutique in Wisbech were stolen after the group forced entry into the building on Sunday evening.

“A lady in the florists nearby left at about 6.23pm and my shop alarm went off at about 6.35pm,” shop owner Marina Norris said.

“We called my daughter and the gates were still locked.

“So, we ran over, but they crowbarred the metal gates and they cleared the shop.”

Five of Marina’s six wall shelves have been emptied, and three standing shelves have also been cleared during the raid.

Marina, who opened the shop on Bambers retail park off Lynn Road with her husband in November 2020, believes thousands of pounds worth of items have been stolen.

“I’ve got thousands worth of stock taken,” she said.

“It’s all of your hard work and they do that, it means nothing to them; it’s so heart-wrenching.

“I’ve had nothing like this before. I’ve only had the shop just over a year and it’s usually a lovely community.”

Police and forensic teams have attended the shop following the burglary as the hunt for the suspects continues.

It is thought three men and one woman, who were captured on CCTV footage, were involved in the burglary.

But since the incident, Marina has received much support from residents in and around Wisbech.

“Two people have told me the same name of one of those who may be involved,” said Marina.

“My customers are fantastic; I did not expect the positive reaction and I have not looked at all the messages so far.”

It is unclear if or when Envy My Baby Boutique will reopen.

But what is for certain is that Marina, who also runs a website for the shop, remains determined to stay in business.

“It’s a stop in income; we’ve just got over lockdown and now this, it’s so disheartening,” she added.

“But for my customers, I want to come back as quickly as possible.”

Norfolk Police, who are dealing with the burglary, have been approached for comment.