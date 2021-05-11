‘This is not a puppy farm’ says breeder in response to planning objections
- Credit: Supplied by William May
A dog breeder has spoken of the effort he makes to raise his animals in a ‘happy, healthy and loving’ environment after residents objected to his planning proposals.
William May, of WJM Dogs, in Outwell, says his litters have gone on to become much-loved family pets after being born and raised from his premises in Basin Road.
They have even been suitable to support children with autism, have become security dogs at international airports and been used by the police to support victims of crime.
He said: “I’m often sent photographs of dogs that came from us. It’s so rewarding to see them living a happy life with their families.”
Mr May has chosen to speak about the animals, and potentially risk criminals finding out about his business, following the criticism he received for submitting a planning application for the site.
You may also want to watch:
Last month, he entered a retrospective proposal to convert agricultural buildings into kennels and associated buildings to breed dogs.
As a licensed breeder, he says West Norfolk Council advised him to submit the application as he had acquired three more dogs which tipped him over the threshold needed for formal planning.
Most Read
- 1 Pervert filmed himself having sex with girl, 14, and then shared video online
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 3 Prison sentence for man who brutally attacked his partner
- 4 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
- 5 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
- 6 Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary
- 7 Tory jubilation short-lived in Fenland as they lose control of county council
- 8 Food delivery service Deliveroo launches in ‘next couple of months’
- 9 Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s
- 10 Two charged with Wisbech murder
But nearby residents have objected to the plans and complained about barking in the vicinity, particularly when the dogs are outside in a fenced off area.
Mr May said: “We went ahead with the application because it’s important for us that everything is above board.
“Our dogs get the best care, are exercised regularly and I even take them to the beach for long walks.
“This is not a puppy farm where animals don’t see the light of day, and we also don’t charge ridiculous prices for them.”
He added: “I wish people had told me the noise had upset them before, rather than using it in their objection against the plans. We could’ve dealt with the issue much sooner.
“We have been working with the council to contain the noise, and our new fencing where the dogs roam outside has certainly helped.
“My dogs bark because they are happy and healthy; they really bark when they see me because they’re so pleased to see me.
“They’re such characters and are not aggressive nor intimidating. If they were, their litters wouldn’t go on to become much-loved family pets and supporting autistic children.”
Mr May also warned against buying dogs from unlicensed breeders.
He said: “Ask to see a breeder’s licence, they should not be taking a deposit off you and should be looking after the dog’s welfare.”