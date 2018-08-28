Advanced search

Awards honour those who saved lives through organ donation in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 16:55 16 January 2019

Organ donors honoured at moving ceremony. Picture: THEODORE WOOD.

THEODORE WOOD 0044(0)7831316171

People from Cambridgeshire who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been honoured at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

Linda Alexander, from Chatteris, received the award on behalf of her son Das Bird.

NHS Blood and Transplant is calling for people in Cambridgeshire to be inspired by the actions of the donors honoured at this ceremony.

The award memento features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross - which is used by the Order of St John - above the words ‘add life, give hope’.

Anthony Clarkson, interim director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We hope these awards will inspire other people in Cambridgeshire to tell their families they want to save lives.”

The private award ceremony was held at Peterborough Town Hall.

For more information on how to become an organ donor visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.

