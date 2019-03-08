Advanced search

Children from Wisbech school join climate change walk-out with poignant banners and a strong message simply asking 'why aren't you listening to us?'

PUBLISHED: 18:54 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 25 September 2019

Showing support and solidarity with thousands across the UK, and many more thousands across the world, these children from Orchards CofE school, Wisbech, took part in last Friday's youth climate change protest. Children had the option of walking out of class or remaining in lessons. Picture; ORCHARDS SCHOOL

There are moments in life when, no matter how young you are, there comes a time to take a stance.

And when it comes to something as important as climate change, young people from across the globe choose last Friday as the moment to make a statement on their future.

Spurred on by the Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, hundreds of thousands took part in what some might regard as a strike, others would argue a peaceful protest. Whatever your view it was a day when young people stood shoulder to shoulder in a world wide youth climate movement.

In Wisbech the Orchards CofE academy had no shortage of young students wanting and willing to show solidarity with the movement.

Many pupils at the school "are really upset about plastic in our oceans and the fires in the Amazon rain forest which we have discussed recently," said year 3 teacher Sophie Ackah.

Proudly showing off photos from the day, Sophie said: "As you can see, a large number of pupils chose to walk out of classes and take part in the protest."

But it wasn't a compulsory walk-out and all children were offered the option of remaining in class or joining the protest.

Sophie said: "All children were given the choice and some pupils also chose to stay inside and continue in class. This was their decision which was respected by everyone."

Large numbers of children stood outside with placards they had made to emphasis the need for change.

The lesson children learned, maybe, on the day is that from history which shows that change is possible, despite the huge challenges and formidable opposition, but that a protest done in an orderly and seemly manner remains effective.

"If you trash you will turn into ash" said one banner, another called for a mission to 'save the turtles"

But the banner 'why aren't you listening to us?' was among the most poignant. It was the recurring theme, the message taken to the United Nations by Greta herself who stunned world leaders with her stirring eloquence.

The children from the Orchards may find they still have much to learn but Friday, they will probably reflect, was as good a lesson as you can get.

