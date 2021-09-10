News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home residents and staff thank 'blue light heroes'

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:13 PM September 10, 2021   
Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by visiting ambulance crews.

Residents at a Wisbech care home showed their support for the emergency services by taking thank you cards and sweet treats to local paramedics, firefighters, police and nurses.

Orchard House Care Home wanted to make sure that they let their local emergency services know how much they are appreciated, especially on September 9 to mark Emergency Services Day.

Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by visiting ambulance crews.

The nursing, dementia and residential home wanted to repay their thanks for the support they received from their local ‘blue light heroes’ over the 18 months.

Lifestyle lead Miranda Robinson and resident Molly Standen decided to make the most of the sunny weather and walk through their community visiting local emergency services.

Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by taking thank you cards and sweet treats to firefighters.

They visited the fire, police and ambulance stations as well as the local district nurses at the hospital.

"The thoughtful gestures of a card and sweet treats delivered by Molly and Miranda were gratefully received and touched those who received them," said the Orchard House team.

Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by delivering doughnuts to local police

“It was fantastic walking to each of our services and to see the appreciation of us thanking them for what they do in our community,” said Miranda.

Molly, who once worked for the Queen, wanted to mark the occasion, too. 

Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by visiting district nurses.

"It was nice to give them something for the important work they do every day," she said.


