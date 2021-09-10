Care home residents and staff thank 'blue light heroes'
- Credit: ORCHARD HOUSE
Residents at a Wisbech care home showed their support for the emergency services by taking thank you cards and sweet treats to local paramedics, firefighters, police and nurses.
Orchard House Care Home wanted to make sure that they let their local emergency services know how much they are appreciated, especially on September 9 to mark Emergency Services Day.
The nursing, dementia and residential home wanted to repay their thanks for the support they received from their local ‘blue light heroes’ over the 18 months.
Lifestyle lead Miranda Robinson and resident Molly Standen decided to make the most of the sunny weather and walk through their community visiting local emergency services.
They visited the fire, police and ambulance stations as well as the local district nurses at the hospital.
You may also want to watch:
"The thoughtful gestures of a card and sweet treats delivered by Molly and Miranda were gratefully received and touched those who received them," said the Orchard House team.
“It was fantastic walking to each of our services and to see the appreciation of us thanking them for what they do in our community,” said Miranda.
Most Read
- 1 Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle
- 2 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
- 3 'Shut it down!' - Police called to town council meeting
- 4 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
- 5 Well-developed fire found in Cambs field
- 6 Car found submerged in river
- 7 Mini 'sale of the century' as council sells off spare furniture prior to move
- 8 Protestors lobby MP Steve Barclay in London to stop mega incinerator
- 9 Ambulance staff forced to 'lock themselves inside' to escape abuse
- 10 WATCH: Dust devil spotted in west Norfolk
Molly, who once worked for the Queen, wanted to mark the occasion, too.
"It was nice to give them something for the important work they do every day," she said.