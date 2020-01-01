Men jailed for more than 14 years after 'unprovoked attack' with golf club in Wisbech

Two men, who hospitalised three people during a brutal "unprovoked attack" using a golf club in Wisbech, have been jailed for more than 14 years.

Vytaras Petraitis and Arnius Tiska attacked the three men in Orange Grove, Wisbech at around 11pm on July 9 2018 - the victims were returning home from the pub.

Petraitis, 26, and Tiska, 31, broke and caused permanent damage to one of the victim's fingers using the golf club, before stealing a phone and wallet before making off.

A short while later, the attackers were stopped in a car with no headlights on about a mile away in Elm Road by police officers.

The traffic officers found the victim's phone and wallet on the men and just as they were questioning their identification, reports came across their radio that there had been a nearby robbery, with the victim's name matching that on the ID cards.

Petraitis, of Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, initially pleaded not guilty but then changed to guilty for robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to surrender and breach of a suspended sentence at Cambridge Crown Court on February 3.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Tiska, of Princes Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on June 12 last year to seven years and six months in prison.

DC Jon Edwards said: "This was a vicious attack which has left one of the victim's with permanent damage to his hand, severely impacting his life.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this kind of violence or carrying an offensive weapon in public.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Help the police tackle serious street-based violence and report it to them by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.