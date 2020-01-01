Advanced search

Men jailed for more than 14 years after 'unprovoked attack' with golf club in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:35 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 04 February 2020

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Archant

Two men, who hospitalised three people during a brutal "unprovoked attack" using a golf club in Wisbech, have been jailed for more than 14 years.

Vytaras Petraitis. Picture: Cambs CopsVytaras Petraitis. Picture: Cambs Cops

Vytaras Petraitis and Arnius Tiska attacked the three men in Orange Grove, Wisbech at around 11pm on July 9 2018 - the victims were returning home from the pub.

Petraitis, 26, and Tiska, 31, broke and caused permanent damage to one of the victim's fingers using the golf club, before stealing a phone and wallet before making off.

A short while later, the attackers were stopped in a car with no headlights on about a mile away in Elm Road by police officers.

The traffic officers found the victim's phone and wallet on the men and just as they were questioning their identification, reports came across their radio that there had been a nearby robbery, with the victim's name matching that on the ID cards.

Arnius Tiska. Picture: Cambs CopsArnius Tiska. Picture: Cambs Cops

Petraitis, of Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, initially pleaded not guilty but then changed to guilty for robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to surrender and breach of a suspended sentence at Cambridge Crown Court on February 3.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Tiska, of Princes Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on June 12 last year to seven years and six months in prison.

DC Jon Edwards said: "This was a vicious attack which has left one of the victim's with permanent damage to his hand, severely impacting his life.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this kind of violence or carrying an offensive weapon in public.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Help the police tackle serious street-based violence and report it to them by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brett Whaley leaves a March Town promotion challenge to take over a Wisbech Town survival mission

Woman and man hospitalised after late night assault by three men in March High Street

Do you recognise these men? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in High Street, March at about 2am on Sunday January 12. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in dispute with trustees to buy specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Police and crime commissioner candidate Rupert Moss-Eccardt calls for Ely Police Station to revert back to full-time opening

Lib Dem candidate for police and crime commissioner Rupert Moss-Eccardt wants Ely Police Station to re-open on a full-time basis. Picture; LIB DEMS
Drive 24