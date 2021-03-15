Published: 12:35 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM March 15, 2021

Today's meeting of the licensing committee of Fenland Council, reviewing the licence of town mayor Aigars Balsevics at the Angel. - Credit: YouTube

Drama has already unfolded at a review into whether a town mayor has breached 21 Covid-19 regulations at his pub.

The hearing, led by Fenland District Council’s licensing sub-committee, are discussing whether mayor of Wisbech, councillor Aigars Balsevics, should have his license at The Angel revoked today (Monday).

I didn’t sign says one person alleged to have signed petition in support of Aigars. #live pic.twitter.com/y9jWPLvmka — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 15, 2021

Calls to adjourn the hearing for “at least four weeks” by David Dadds, representing Cllr Balsevics, have been waved away by sub-committee chair Michael Humphreys.

Mr Dadds wanted more time for him and Cllr Balsevics to discuss CCTV bodycam footage taken on Christmas Eve, the day the alleged breaches took place at The Angel, in order to “obtain contacts or witnesses”.

David Dadds, representing Aigars and Elgoods is one of the country's leading licensing experts. He has also been a councillor for Billericay East Ward since 2002. He also served as Mayor of Basildon from 2018 to 2019 #live @FenlandCouncil licensing hearing pic.twitter.com/aYVyzEArVU — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 15, 2021

The hearing has since been adjourned twice to discuss the CCTV footage and the alleged breaches, which included “hugging, kissing, shaking hands and even mock fighting/wrestling”.

David Dadds claims hearing is political and wants it all heard in private and wants it adjourned. #live pic.twitter.com/8O6eWH6NLI — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 15, 2021

You may also want to watch:

The review has been applied for by environmental health officers at Fenland Council, supported by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and Public Health.

Police visited the pub on December 24 after receiving an email alleging Cllr Balsevics was hosting a party for a local football club.

The member of the public supporting Mayor Balsevics at today's @FenlandCouncil licensing review is Brenda Barber. She is on the executive committee of @SteveBarclay constituency association NECCA. And, of course, the mother of Cllr Steve Tierney, himself a former Wisbech mayor pic.twitter.com/GvMBQgminu — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 15, 2021

One member of the public, Brenda Barber, is appearing at the hearing in support of Cllr Balsevics. Mrs Barber told the hearing she is a customer of the Angel.

She is the mother of former Wisbech mayor, Cllr Steve Tierney, and himself a former town mayor.

Licensing hearing ⁦@FenlandCouncil⁩ paused for members of licensing hearing to consider plea for adjournment. There are 140 people watching ⁦@YouTube⁩ live stream pic.twitter.com/ag8hloqbSb — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 15, 2021

Mr Dadds, the barrister representing Elgoods and Cllr Balsevics, is also, coincidentally a former mayor – of Billericay where he is also a local councillor.