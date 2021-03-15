News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tensions rise as councillors decide fate of town mayor's pub licence

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:35 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 12:43 PM March 15, 2021
FDC licensing committee

Today's meeting of the licensing committee of Fenland Council, reviewing the licence of town mayor Aigars Balsevics at the Angel. - Credit: YouTube

Drama has already unfolded at a review into whether a town mayor has breached 21 Covid-19 regulations at his pub. 

The hearing, led by Fenland District Council’s licensing sub-committee, are discussing whether mayor of Wisbech, councillor Aigars Balsevics, should have his license at The Angel revoked today (Monday). 

Calls to adjourn the hearing for “at least four weeks” by David Dadds, representing Cllr Balsevics, have been waved away by sub-committee chair Michael Humphreys. 

Mr Dadds wanted more time for him and Cllr Balsevics to discuss CCTV bodycam footage taken on Christmas Eve, the day the alleged breaches took place at The Angel, in order to “obtain contacts or witnesses”. 

The hearing has since been adjourned twice to discuss the CCTV footage and the alleged breaches, which included “hugging, kissing, shaking hands and even mock fighting/wrestling”. 

The review has been applied for by environmental health officers at Fenland Council, supported by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and Public Health.   

Police visited the pub on December 24 after receiving an email alleging Cllr Balsevics was hosting a party for a local football club. 

One member of the public, Brenda Barber, is appearing at the hearing in support of Cllr Balsevics. Mrs Barber told the hearing she is a customer of the Angel.  

She is the mother of former Wisbech mayor, Cllr Steve Tierney, and himself a former town mayor.  

Mr Dadds, the barrister representing Elgoods and Cllr Balsevics, is also, coincidentally a former mayor – of Billericay where he is also a local councillor.  

