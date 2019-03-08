Advanced search

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

PUBLISHED: 15:50 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 23 September 2019

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

The new deputy mayor of Wisbech Aigars Balsevics staged this year's official opening of the statute fair in the town.

Cllr Balsevics was joined by members of the town council as he took a tour around the haunted house and climbed on board the rides on Wednesday, September 18.

This fair occupies the whole of Chapel Road Car Park and part of Somers Road Car Park. The fairground rides and stalls are sited in Chapel Road Car Park.

Terry Jordan, town clerk, said: "The launch night went really well and we all agreed it was the biggest event we had had for a number of years.

"Sadly the mayor couldn't make it this year as he had another engagement, but his deputy stepped in to open the fair."

The annual fair takes place in the Fenland town from September 18 until September 21 and the first night is always £1-a-ride night.

Councillor Steve Tierney was amongst those snapped on some of the faster rides at the fair.

He was seen waving his arms in the air while travelling at top speed at one the Statute's main attraction rides.

Mr Jordan added: "We just want people to know the town council does support the fair as it brings so many people into the town centre."

