Wisbech Rose Fair: Pupils from Meadowgate Academy hit all the right notes in memorable debut performance

PUBLISHED: 15:21 04 July 2019

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Archant

Pupils from Meadowgate Academy hit all the right notes in a memorable debut at this year's Wisbech Rose Fair.

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Meadowgate Melodies orchestra, formed with the help of Cambridgeshire Music, provided renditions of well-known hits, including 'Just the Way You Are' by Bruno Mars and 'Bad Things' from Machine Gun Kelly, to the delight of a packed audience.

Performing on a beautifully sunny morning on the town's Museum Square, students shared their musical and vocal talents, from soloists to guitarists.

The orchestra is the first of its kind in the county and was formed in 2018 to enable young people with special educational needs (SEN) and disabilities to make and play music.

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Lin Hetherington, deputy head of Cambridgeshire Music, witnessed an impressive first event.

She said: "It's been the culmination of a year of work for the orchestra at Meadowgate Academy.

"They formed at Christmas, they had one session a week, they started off with individual or small groups and they were put together into an orchestra.

"They've developed so much, and we've had two official observation reports from local orchestras who come and look twice a year and they've been really impressed."

The open orchestra is not yet certain whether it will perform at next year's Rose Fair event subject to funding from Meadowgate Academy, but Lin is optimistic this issue can be resolved.

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

She added: "There is just so much opportunity which they wouldn't have been able to have because there just isn't the money, and this is the root of the problem because there's isn't enough money to support these extra things (groups).

"It's supported by the Cambridgeshire Music Hub at the moment and in future, we're hoping there will be some support from the school."

Cllr Sue Wallwork, from Wisbech Town Council, added: "I am thrilled just to be invited along and to feel so happy.

Pupils from Fenland-based Meadowgate Academy making their debut performance at the Wisbech Rose Fair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

"The crowd is buzzing and I am so proud the Meadowgate Academy, and of all our Wisbech schools."

Through Cambridgeshire Music, students are given specially-designed and adapted instruments if required, and the music itself is arranged so that anyone can join in, regardless of their level of ability.

