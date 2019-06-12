Advanced search

Green-fingered Fenland gardeners putting final touches to their entries for the annual Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event

12 June, 2019 - 16:48
The Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens which will open on Sunday, June 23 in the village. Picture: SUPPLIED

"Why visit Chelsea when Wisbech St Mary boasts some fabulous show gardens" is the slogan for this year's annual open gardens event in the village.

Green-fingered gardeners are applying the finishing touches to their entries for this year's event which takes place on Sunday, June 23 from 10am to 5pm.

Eleven gardens - which are normally hidden from the public - will be on display for everyone to see as part of the annual celebration which is now in its 16th year.

Jayne Walpole, an organiser, said: "The event is a perfect way to spend a Sunday, enjoying others gardens, without having a do any gardening yourself!

"Indulge with delicious lunches, homemade cakes and cream teas, along the way. A great day out for all the family, come and get inspired or just relax!"

There will be a variety of displays, from small cottage gardens to fruit and vegetable plots, water features and the 2018 Wisbech in Bloom winning garden, on display.

New for 2019 is a discovery garden made up of a mature walled garden and a large landscaped garden with a rose walk put together by children from Wisbech St Mary Academy.

Entrance includes a chance to visit Fens Falconry, a private collection with flying demonstrations and a chance to hold some of the birds.

There is live music from the Peterborough Flute Choir from 12.30pm in the garden of Tulsa House.

The church is also open with an art exhibition and music recital, display of vintage horticultural items, along with children's quizzes, tombola, books and plant sales.

Mrs Walpole added: "Why visit Chelsea, when Wisbech St Mary boasts some fabulous show gardens and unique plant collections.

"People don't expect beautiful gardens like this to be in Wisbech St Mary.

Entry to all gardens and the falconry collection is £5 for adults, accompanied under 16s are free and fundraising this year is in support of Alzheimer's Society.

Gary Sutcliffe, community fundraiser, said: "Dementia is now the UK's biggest killer and there are more than 10,000 in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"We are so grateful for the support from the Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event, crucial fund raising to support our vital work in trying to find a cure for this horrible disease and providing care today for those living with dementia."

For more information, visit: www.opengardens.co.uk or call organisers Jayne and Richard Walpole on 01945 410772 or 07584 341160

