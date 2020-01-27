80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO Safeguarding Kids Online

A Facebook live stream of a Wisbech man being confronted by online child abuse campaigners was watched by nearly 80,000 people last night.

Vigilante group Safeguarding Kids Online (SKO) turned up outside the home of the 66-year-old and questioned him about a series of explicit messages and photos he had exchanged.

The only thing the man didn't know about the online exchange, according to the team from SKO was the person he thought to be a 15-year-old girl was in fact a decoy they had put in place.

Faced with the claims, the man chatted with SKO members as they waited for police to arrive. He was told the police had been called shortly after they had confronted him.

Police did not arrive until nearly two hours later during which time nearly 3,000 people had commented on the live stream.

A police spokesman said today: "A 66-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of engaging with sexual communication with a child at about 10.30pm on Sunday (26 January).

"He currently remains in custody"