Advanced search

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

PUBLISHED: 16:43 27 January 2020

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Safeguarding Kids Online

A Facebook live stream of a Wisbech man being confronted by online child abuse campaigners was watched by nearly 80,000 people last night.

Vigilante group Safeguarding Kids Online (SKO) turned up outside the home of the 66-year-old and questioned him about a series of explicit messages and photos he had exchanged.

The only thing the man didn't know about the online exchange, according to the team from SKO was the person he thought to be a 15-year-old girl was in fact a decoy they had put in place.

Faced with the claims, the man chatted with SKO members as they waited for police to arrive. He was told the police had been called shortly after they had confronted him.

Police did not arrive until nearly two hours later during which time nearly 3,000 people had commented on the live stream.

A police spokesman said today: "A 66-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of engaging with sexual communication with a child at about 10.30pm on Sunday (26 January).

"He currently remains in custody"

Most Read

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crashes into concrete post on A1101 at Leverington

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after her motorbike crashed into a concrete post in Leverington. The single-vehicle collision happened on the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crashes into concrete post on A1101 at Leverington

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after her motorbike crashed into a concrete post in Leverington. The single-vehicle collision happened on the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to celebrate our last day in Europe by ‘raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer Elgood’s’

Some months ago MP Steve Barclay hosted a 'pint and politics’ evening at Elgood’s brewery.

ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club tackle challenging Folksworth course

Fenland Running Club braved the cold weather to tackle the Folksworth 15 course. Pictures: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24