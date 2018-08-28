Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

The remaining two Fenland Council one-stop shops are to close with their functions transferred to community hubs in local libraries.

Wisbech and March will lose their one-stop shops five years after closure of the Chatteris and Whittlesey offices.

Library staff in Wisbech and March are preparing space for the community hubs similar to those now operating in Chatteris and Whittlesey.

Closure of the March shop will save Fenland Council the most money – there was criticism from the outset of the £30,000 a year rent it agreed for the Broad Street shop when it first opened.

Now the council is taking advantage of the March lease coming to an end in July and the Wisbech lease due to expire in September to shake things up.

A council spokesman said: “Members agreed that the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) should seek to make savings following the end of the leases.

“Therefore we are working with members to identify alternative venues to ensure the continuity of the service.

“There is no more information than that at present, although a member seminar to discuss the issue is scheduled for January 31.”

The library hubs are expected to accommodate self-service payment machines for paying council bills as has happened in the other towns.