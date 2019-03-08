Access services and speak with advisors at new 'Customer Services Centre' opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech

The council's new Customer Services Centre will be opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech from next month. Picture: FDC FDC

Fenland residents wanting to access council services or advice will soon be able to drop in at a new 'Customer Services Centre' in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new centre - held at The Boathouse Business Centre in the town - will open its door on Wednesday, July 10 and will replace Bridge Street's one stop shop which closes on July 5.

The centre will be able to provide advice and information on services such as council tax, benefits, waste collections, homelessness, housing, planning and licensing.

Facilities include a payment point, self-service computers as well as face to face customer service with trained and uniformed staff.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Steve Tierney, Fenland District Council's Portfolio Holder for Transformation and Communication, said: "Our new centre will benefit the local community greatly.

"It will provide access to a wide range of council services from one easy to reach location and at a reduced cost to the taxpayer.

"Many people are able to find the information they need or conduct their business online via our website or by calling or emailing us.

"It is important that we continue to provide a high quality, face to face service with our staff."

The new centre will be open between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12noon on Saturdays. The Boathouse has disabled access and free parking.

For more information, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk or phone on 01354 654321