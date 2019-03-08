Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Access services and speak with advisors at new 'Customer Services Centre' opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 11 June 2019

The council’s new Customer Services Centre will be opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech from next month. Picture: FDC

The council's new Customer Services Centre will be opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech from next month. Picture: FDC

FDC

Fenland residents wanting to access council services or advice will soon be able to drop in at a new 'Customer Services Centre' in Wisbech.

The new centre - held at The Boathouse Business Centre in the town - will open its door on Wednesday, July 10 and will replace Bridge Street's one stop shop which closes on July 5.

The centre will be able to provide advice and information on services such as council tax, benefits, waste collections, homelessness, housing, planning and licensing.

Facilities include a payment point, self-service computers as well as face to face customer service with trained and uniformed staff.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Steve Tierney, Fenland District Council's Portfolio Holder for Transformation and Communication, said: "Our new centre will benefit the local community greatly.

"It will provide access to a wide range of council services from one easy to reach location and at a reduced cost to the taxpayer.

"Many people are able to find the information they need or conduct their business online via our website or by calling or emailing us.

"It is important that we continue to provide a high quality, face to face service with our staff."

The new centre will be open between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12noon on Saturdays. The Boathouse has disabled access and free parking.

For more information, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk or phone on 01354 654321

Most Read

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Thorney man with indecent images of children on his computer turned to a friend to remove them - instead friend went to police, court told

A 72 year-old man from Thorney was caught with indecent images on his computer after asking a friend to remove them. Instead the friend went to Cambridgeshire Police and reported it, a court heard. Picture; STOCK

Gorefield Show 2019: Hundreds step out for annual show in pouring rain as if it were a mid-summers day

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Thorney man with indecent images of children on his computer turned to a friend to remove them - instead friend went to police, court told

A 72 year-old man from Thorney was caught with indecent images on his computer after asking a friend to remove them. Instead the friend went to Cambridgeshire Police and reported it, a court heard. Picture; STOCK

Gorefield Show 2019: Hundreds step out for annual show in pouring rain as if it were a mid-summers day

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

FACT rings in the changes for a remarkable fund raising night that brought taxi drivers, staff, commercial operators and management together

FACT cheque presentation ( left to right) Gary Christy, Michelle Irvine, Dave Humphrey and Jenny Parker.FACT was handed �500 from the coach taxi and bus association to boost their charitable fund raising event at the Braza, March. Picture; IAN CARTER

Christian Smith electrifies audience at hometown album release show

Christian Smith performing at his album release show in Chatteris. Picture: MJ PHOTOGRAPHY

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

World-leading genome study in Cambridge spells hope for sick babies

A Cambridge-based study has shown that the diagnosis and treatment of some of the most critically ill babies can be improved by sequencing their whole genome. Picture: ROBERT BYRON.

Access services and speak with advisors at new ‘Customer Services Centre’ opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech

The council’s new Customer Services Centre will be opening at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech from next month. Picture: FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists