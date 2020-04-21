Advanced search

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 21 April 2020

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Archant

A Wisbech takeaway and sandwich shop has been given a one-star food hygiene rating.

Improvement is necessary at Pizza Crazy in High Street according to an inspection by Fenland District Council.

You may also want to watch:

In the most recent inspection, which was carried out on January 16 this year, the FSA said ‘major improvement is necessary’ in terms of management of food safety.

This section of inspection is based on whether there is a system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.

The inspector’s report adds that ‘improvement is necessary’ when it comes to the cleanliness and condition of facilities, as well as the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The report states that this section of the criteria relates to “ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control” that are needed “to enable good food hygiene”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Ex-police commissioner will not face criminal charges over explicit photo

Former police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will not face criminal charges for allegedly sending an indecent image to a woman he had only recently met. The woman will appeal the CPS decision not to prosecute.. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Young people across the Fens aim to develop skills during coronavirus lockdown with ‘Neurons’ online programme

20Twenty Productions have launched an online programme called Neurons to help children and young people develop their skills during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Health trust’s ‘Thank you’ to groups donating PPE during coronavirus pandemic

Anna Ellis, care co-ordinator and occupational therapist Laura Rose who work for CPFT’s Discharge To Assess team at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, wear visors which have been made by schools and organisations.
Drive 24