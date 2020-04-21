‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating
PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 21 April 2020
A Wisbech takeaway and sandwich shop has been given a one-star food hygiene rating.
Improvement is necessary at Pizza Crazy in High Street according to an inspection by Fenland District Council.
In the most recent inspection, which was carried out on January 16 this year, the FSA said ‘major improvement is necessary’ in terms of management of food safety.
This section of inspection is based on whether there is a system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.
The inspector’s report adds that ‘improvement is necessary’ when it comes to the cleanliness and condition of facilities, as well as the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
The report states that this section of the criteria relates to “ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control” that are needed “to enable good food hygiene”.
