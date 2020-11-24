Tributes to teenage driver killed in collision in which two others seriously injured

In tribute, Cain Martin's family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars". Cain died on Saturday in a two vehicle collision at Thorney. Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “fun, loving, free spirit” who died after a collision in Thorney on Saturday (November 21).

The incident happened at about 11.20am on the B1167 New Cut, Thorney, when a black BMW 323 and a black Toyota Hilux collided.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the BMW, Cain Martin, 19, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, died at the scene.

Two others, the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

In tribute, Cain’s family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars.

“He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same again.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 161 of 21 November.

