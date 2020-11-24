Advanced search

Tributes to teenage driver killed in collision in which two others seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 10:15 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 24 November 2020

In tribute, Cain Martin's family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars

In tribute, Cain Martin's family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars". Cain died on Saturday in a two vehicle collision at Thorney.

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “fun, loving, free spirit” who died after a collision in Thorney on Saturday (November 21).

The incident happened at about 11.20am on the B1167 New Cut, Thorney, when a black BMW 323 and a black Toyota Hilux collided.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the BMW, Cain Martin, 19, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, died at the scene.

Two others, the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

In tribute, Cain’s family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars.

“He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same again.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 161 of 21 November.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tributes to teenage driver killed in collision in which two others seriously injured

In tribute, Cain Martin's family, said: “Cain was fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars

Mum launches CCTV appeal to find thieves who stole daughter’s bike

A Wisbech mum has launched a social media appeal to find the people responsible for stealing her daughter?s bike from outside the College of West Anglia. Picture: LISA HEWITT

Youngsters smash duathlon fundraiser target to tackle mental health stigma

Harry Hiskett (left) and Serge Lambert will run five miles and cycle 10 miles for both Mind and the March Food Bank, and have already smashed their fundraising target. Picture: SUPPLIED/SARAH HALL

‘It pains me’: Petrolhead has two ‘cherished’ cars stolen within 24 hours

Craig Cheetham had his Volvo 760 estate and Rover 214 stolen from his home at Furrowfields Road in Chatteris on November 22 and 23. Picture: Facebook/Craig Cheetham

November 1973 and here’s why the Queen’s visit to Ely made history

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives