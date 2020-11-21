Man dies in collision involving two vehicles
PUBLISHED: 14:57 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 November 2020
Archant
A man died today (Saturday) in a two-vehicle collision.
It happened in Wallace’s Drove, Thorney, and Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene of a fatal collision in Thorney.
“Emergency services were called at about 11.20am today to Wallace’s Drove with reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
“Sadly, one person, a man, sustained fatal injuries.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 161 of 21 November.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.