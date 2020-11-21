Advanced search

Man dies in collision involving two vehicles

PUBLISHED: 14:57 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 November 2020

A man has died in a two-vehicle collision. It happened in the village of Thorney today (Saturday)

Archant

A man died today (Saturday) in a two-vehicle collision.

Wallace's Drove, Thorney, where a man has died in a two-vehicle collision today. Police are at the scene. Picture: GOOGLEWallace's Drove, Thorney, where a man has died in a two-vehicle collision today. Police are at the scene. Picture: GOOGLE

It happened in Wallace’s Drove, Thorney, and Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene of a fatal collision in Thorney.

“Emergency services were called at about 11.20am today to Wallace’s Drove with reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

“Sadly, one person, a man, sustained fatal injuries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 161 of 21 November.

