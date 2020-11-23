Teenager, 19, named as victim of two-car collision

A man who died after a collision in Thorney at the weekend has been named..

Wallace's Drove, Thorney, where a 19 year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision. Picture: GOOGLE Wallace's Drove, Thorney, where a 19 year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision. Picture: GOOGLE

Emergency services were called at about 11.20am on Saturday (21 November) to the B1167 New Cut, Thorney, with reports of a collision involving two cars - a black BMW 323 and a black Toyota Hilux.

Sadly the driver of the BMW, Cain Martin, 19, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Two others, the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 161 of 21 November.

