Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

Three people were killed in a collision in Peterborough in the early hours of today. One person has been arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

Three people died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway, Peterborough, just after midnight today (Sunday, April 14).

Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway.

One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

The road was closed westbound this morning however it has now reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of April 14, or call 101.

At this stage it is not confirmed that all next of kin have been made aware, therefore I am not releasing the vehicle details.