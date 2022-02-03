Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech were treated to an inspirational talk from multi-gold medallist Olympian rower Alex Gregory. - Credit: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

A multi-gold-medal-winning athlete inspired students at a Wisbech school.

Double Olympic gold medal rower Alex Gregory was invited to the Thomas Clarkson Academy to talk to pupils and help inspire them ahead of the exam season and after a long period of disruption.

Alex said his path to success wasn’t always straightforward and he stressed how important it was to ask for help if you are struggling.

Alison Hornby, head of sixth form, said: "The students were really impressed with how Alex kept trying, despite coming across barriers and failures along the way.

“Alex’s path to Olympic Gold wasn’t straightforward, which demonstrates the importance of resilience and hard work.

"With the huge disruption to education and exams fast approaching, we hope that Alex’s talk will inspire our students to remain focussed on the exams and the opportunities which their results will create for them.”

Years 11, 12 and 13 listened to Alex who took to Twitter after his visit to Wisbech.

“A cracker of a day with the brilliant people at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, talking Opportunities,” he said.

“Hard times make tough people, it’s not easy for our young at the moment, but they will succeed.”

Now a coach and motivational speaker, Alex was awarded the MBE in 2013 for services to rowing.

He has previously spoken publicly about his struggles to succeed and the fact he was ready to give up his dreams before he found a way forward.

Alex went on to win gold medals in the coxless fours at the London Olympic games in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

He also won the World Championships three times in the class and twice in the eights as well as gold in the 2014 and 2016 coxless fours in the European Championships.