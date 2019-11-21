Young sea cadet from Wisbech has Olympic Games potential after being head-hunted for pathway windsurfing team

Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A young Wisbech Sea Cadet could become another Fenland sporting star after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied

Luke Hayes is just 13-years-old but already has his sights set on the Olympics after he was chosen to become a member of the pathway Zone Squad.

Luke has been a member of the Wisbech Sea Cadets since he was just 10-years-old and was the standard bearer at the town's most recent remembrance parade.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the sea cadets said: "He was recently introduced to windsurfing and clearly has a talent for it.

Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied Wisbech Sea Cadet Luke Hayes (pictured) has the potential of becoming an Olympian after being head-hunted for a windsurfing team. Picture: Supplied

"He has been selected to become a member of a Zone Squad which is part of the Olympic pathway selection."

Vice president of Wisbech Lions Alan Edmund, along with members of the club, visited Luke at HQ and presented him with a cheque to pay for clothing.

Mr Edmund said: "This is an excellent way for our club members to encourage our young people to be active, competitive and respectful.

"We wish Luke great success over the coming years and are confident he will be a great advocate for the Lions organisation."