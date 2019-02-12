Ofsted rank College of West Anglia as ‘good’ following successful four-day inspection

Good times at College of West Anglia after Ofsted visit praises them across the board. Picture: GRACE JONES. Archant

A college in Wisbech has been praised by Ofsted for their “clear vision and purpose” two years since they were warned to improve by inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Good times at College of West Anglia after Ofsted visit praises them across the board. Picture: GRACE JONES. Good times at College of West Anglia after Ofsted visit praises them across the board. Picture: GRACE JONES.

Staff and students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) were said to have an “ambitious, focused and friendly” outlook following a four-day inspection in January.

A team of inspectors judged CWA to be good across all eight areas of inspection, including teaching, leadership and management.

It comes two years on since the college was ranked as requiring improvement.

In the latest inspection report, it was noted that the college was a “welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment”.

Russ Henry, lead inspector, said: “Students and apprentices enjoy coming to college, and many describe the welcoming, inclusive and supportive college environment as being like a big family in which they feel safe, make friends and develop a wide range of new skills and knowledge.

“Students and apprentices are courteous, behave well, and display respect for each other and college staff.”

Mr Henry said that students have “high aspirations as a result of effective and impartial careers education”.

He also praised the comprehensive work experience opportunities students have.

In 2017 bosses were warned that teaching was not challenging enough and learners didn’t develop a good understanding of the world of work.

In January leaders were now praised for their “clear vision and purpose” for the college.

However, areas of improvement were noted, such as staff need to do more to develop students’ understanding of British values.

Mr Henry said: “Since the previous inspection, governors and leaders have improved student outcomes and the quality of provision.”

Principal David Pomfret said he was delighted after working hard deliver improvements over the past two years.

“It’s fantastic that Ofsted have recognised that we provide some of the best facilities in the country and that our learners benefit from using high quality resources in inspiring environments.

“Inspectors also noted how well the excellent industrial knowledge and skills of our staff prepares students and apprentices for the workplace, and how the vast majority of our learners progress into employment, apprenticeships or higher education.”

The college’s Wisbech campus offers a range of vocational and apprenticeships throughout the area.