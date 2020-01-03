Police officers 'behaving like those in Hot Fuzz' in chase through gardens in Wisbech

Police officers hopped over fences - like in the film Hot Fuzz - as they chased a suspect through gardens in Wisbech. Picture: PA/Twitter Supplied

Police officers hopped over fences - like in the film Hot Fuzz - as they chased a suspect through Fenland gardens.

A 30-year-old man began running from police in Wisbech on Tuesday (January 3) after he failed to comply with conditions of his community order.

When police caught up with the man after the foot chase, in the Kingfisher Drive and Heron Road area, he armed himself with a garden tool.

The Fenland neighbourhood officers threatened him with a taser, before he was detained.

Officers on social media compared the chase to a popular film with a tweet saying "Wisbech [officers] behaving like those in Hot Fuzz this morning".

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A 30-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested for failing to comply with conditions of a community order imposed on him last year.

"He was wanted on warrant, therefore Fenland neighbourhood officers proactively visited his home address this morning.

"He fled via the garden and began fence hopping, and hid in an outbuilding.

"As officers closed in he made a run for it a second time but armed himself with a gardening tool. Officers red-dotted him with a taser, before detaining him.

"For clarity - the taser was not discharged.

"He is now in custody at the Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre. This all happened in the area of Kingfisher Drive and Heron Road."