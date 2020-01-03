Advanced search

Police officers 'behaving like those in Hot Fuzz' in chase through gardens in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:20 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 03 January 2020

Police officers hopped over fences – like in the film Hot Fuzz – as they chased a suspect through gardens in Wisbech. Picture: PA/Twitter

Police officers hopped over fences - like in the film Hot Fuzz - as they chased a suspect through gardens in Wisbech. Picture: PA/Twitter

Supplied

Police officers hopped over fences - like in the film Hot Fuzz - as they chased a suspect through Fenland gardens.

A 30-year-old man began running from police in Wisbech on Tuesday (January 3) after he failed to comply with conditions of his community order.

When police caught up with the man after the foot chase, in the Kingfisher Drive and Heron Road area, he armed himself with a garden tool.

The Fenland neighbourhood officers threatened him with a taser, before he was detained.

Officers on social media compared the chase to a popular film with a tweet saying "Wisbech [officers] behaving like those in Hot Fuzz this morning".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A 30-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested for failing to comply with conditions of a community order imposed on him last year.

"He was wanted on warrant, therefore Fenland neighbourhood officers proactively visited his home address this morning.

"He fled via the garden and began fence hopping, and hid in an outbuilding.

"As officers closed in he made a run for it a second time but armed himself with a gardening tool. Officers red-dotted him with a taser, before detaining him.

"For clarity - the taser was not discharged.

"He is now in custody at the Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre. This all happened in the area of Kingfisher Drive and Heron Road."

Most Read

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Norwich couple investing in Wisbech property want to turn illegal 12 bed HMO into seven double rooms for up to 14 tenants

Richard and Clare Lilley (right) who have bought this Wisbech house and want to license it as an HMO for up to 14 people. Picture; FACEBOOK/FDC

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Norwich couple investing in Wisbech property want to turn illegal 12 bed HMO into seven double rooms for up to 14 tenants

Richard and Clare Lilley (right) who have bought this Wisbech house and want to license it as an HMO for up to 14 people. Picture; FACEBOOK/FDC

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police officers ‘behaving like those in Hot Fuzz’ in chase through gardens in Wisbech

Police officers hopped over fences – like in the film Hot Fuzz – as they chased a suspect through gardens in Wisbech. Picture: PA/Twitter

REVIEW: Spies In Disguise is an eye-popping animated action-comedy

Will Smith and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland make for an unlikely duo in eye-popping animated action-comedy Spies In Disguise. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Marshalls of March to close: End of an era as town’s sports shop to shut after over 100 years in business

The team who worked at Marshalls of March in previous years. From back (left): Maureen Dowling, Sheila Frost, manager and Mary Roweth. Front (from left): Donna Mortimer, Alec Marshall, owner and Jane Frusher, current owner. Picture: JANE FRUSHER

Street Pride group in Gorefield could fold after nine years unless they get more volunteers

Gorefield Street Pride group with a New Year appeal for more volunteers to help prevent it from disbanding after nine years. Picture: FDC

ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club venture from Cambridge to Berlin over busy festive period

Members of March AC at Ely NYE 10k
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists