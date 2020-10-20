Advanced search

Woman charged with assault after officer ‘spat at’ and police van damaged in altercation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 October 2020

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged after an altercation at Cox Close in Wisbech on October 17. Picture: File/Harry Rutter/Archant

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged after an altercation at Cox Close in Wisbech on October 17. Picture: File/Harry Rutter/Archant

File/Harry Rutter/Archant

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged following a “disturbance” at a home in the Fens over the weekend.

Officers were called to Cox Close in Wisbech during the early hours of Saturday, October 17 following reports of an altercation.

A 30-year-old woman has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police vehicle after the incident.

Emma Weston has been bailed after her home arrest and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 30.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve charged a woman from Fenland with assaulting one of our officers and damaging a police van in Wisbech at the weekend.

“The 30-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after we were called to a disturbance and an officer was spat at.

“She has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage to a police vehicle and using threatening or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“She’s been bailed to appear in court next month.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

OPINION: An open letter to the BBC from Paul Stainton, a one-time popular and familiar voice on Radio Cambridgeshire

Paul Stainton in his prime at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, He left three years ago but has now written an open letter to the BBC. Picture Steve Williams

Fen travel agents to help ‘fill Santa’s suitcase’ as part of charity Christmas toy appeal

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech (L-R Harriet Clarke with employees Serena and Abi) have launched a toy appeal in aid of The Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied

From Buzz Ice Year to David Grittenborough, Cambridgeshire gritters launch winter appeal

Flashback to earlier this year: L-R: Hollie from Westwood, Bailey and Alfie from Cavalry, Thomas from Guyhirn, Thea from Murrow, Jessica from Westwood and Oliver from Glebelands school. Name the gritter competition winners meet the fleet in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/CCC

Woman charged with assault after officer ‘spat at’ and police van damaged in altercation

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged after an altercation at Cox Close in Wisbech on October 17. Picture: File/Harry Rutter/Archant

East Cambridgeshire holds the unenviable record of eight deaths in one year from drug poisoning - the highest annual total since records began nearly 30 years ago

Nuno Albuquerque is an Addictions Counsellor with over 18 years of experience in working in the field in the UK and around the globe.