Woman charged with assault after officer ‘spat at’ and police van damaged in altercation

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged after an altercation at Cox Close in Wisbech on October 17.

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged following a “disturbance” at a home in the Fens over the weekend.

Officers were called to Cox Close in Wisbech during the early hours of Saturday, October 17 following reports of an altercation.

A 30-year-old woman has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police vehicle after the incident.

Emma Weston has been bailed after her home arrest and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 30.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve charged a woman from Fenland with assaulting one of our officers and damaging a police van in Wisbech at the weekend.

“The 30-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after we were called to a disturbance and an officer was spat at.

“She has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage to a police vehicle and using threatening or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“She’s been bailed to appear in court next month.”