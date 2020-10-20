Woman charged with assault after officer ‘spat at’ and police van damaged in altercation
PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 October 2020
A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged following a “disturbance” at a home in the Fens over the weekend.
Officers were called to Cox Close in Wisbech during the early hours of Saturday, October 17 following reports of an altercation.
A 30-year-old woman has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police vehicle after the incident.
Emma Weston has been bailed after her home arrest and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 30.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve charged a woman from Fenland with assaulting one of our officers and damaging a police van in Wisbech at the weekend.
“The 30-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after we were called to a disturbance and an officer was spat at.
“She has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage to a police vehicle and using threatening or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
“She’s been bailed to appear in court next month.”
