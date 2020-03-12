Six week closure of Octavia Hill's Birthplace Museum, Wisbech, as 'precautionary measure' against coronavirus

Trustees at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech have agreed to close the museum to the public for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum at 7 South Brink dedicated to the town's most famous daughter, who is celebrated as a social reformer and co-founder of the National Trust, is set to close from Monday, March 23 to Friday, May 1.

All events, group visits, room bookings and meetings scheduled for that period are being cancelled or postponed— and the grounds and the Clock Bookshop are also set to close.

A museum spokesman said: 'It is important to make clear that this is a precautionary measure to protect visitors, volunteers and staff and not a shutdown because of a suspected case.'

The trustees will continue to monitor the global and national situation and decide the correct way to proceed from the beginning of May and beyond.