Published: 12:30 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 12:37 PM April 14, 2021

Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House in Wisbech has received a financial boost from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. - Credit: Archant

A famous Fenland tourist attraction has received a share of a £1.57billion Government fund to help the country’s culture as a result of Covid-19.

Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House in Wisbech has received a financial boost from the government’s ‘Culture Recovery Fund’ to help fund ongoing maintenance and repairs.

Guildford-based firm, Hutton and Rostron, has received a grant of £24,600 to carry out work on the western side of the listed building where Wisbech’s most famous daughter was born.

Peter Clayton, chairman of the Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust, said: “Thanks to the grant, Cambridgeshire Highways has already redirected the external downpipe carrying all the waste water from the roof.

“It is now decanting into a purpose-dug drain, making sure it can no longer damage the building or be a hazard to Wisbech people.

“This has enabled work to upgrade the appearance of one of the town’s rare grade 2* listed buildings, subject to conservation approval.

“The grant will enable continuing maintenance and repairs, and ensure the reopening of the museum at 7 South Brink that celebrates the unique legacy of the Wisbech-born social reformer and co-founder of the National Trust.”