Commemoration day for Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill unveils a plaque to Nevil Folkard in Heroes' Arcade. Picture: PETER KING

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town's social reformer Octavia Hill.

James Strang, Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill and Peter Clayton. Picture: PETER KING

A keynote address was given by James Strang, former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing and current chief executive of Parkhead Housing Association in Glasgow. It was titled 'housing in history: learning from Octavia Hill'.

A plaque to Nevil Folkard, who saved the house on the South Brink where Octavia Hill was born, was unveiled in Heroes' Arcade in the museum's garden by Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Michael Hill.

in words and music staged at the town's There was also a concert at St Peter's Church to commemorate the life and work of Octavia Hill.

The event, which had a theme of volunteerism, was led by licensed lay minister Keith Aplin and Peter Clayton, chairman of the Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust.

Members of the Wisbech detachment of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force attended and The Clarkson Singers performed songs by Handel and E. MacDowell.