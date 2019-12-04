Advanced search

Commemoration day for Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 December 2019

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town’s social reformer Octavia Hill. Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill unveils a plaque to Nevil Folkard in Heroes’ Arcade. Picture: PETER KING

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town's social reformer Octavia Hill. Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill unveils a plaque to Nevil Folkard in Heroes' Arcade. Picture: PETER KING

Archant

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town's social reformer Octavia Hill.

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town’s social reformer Octavia Hill. James Strang, Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill and Peter Clayton. Picture: PETER KINGA commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town’s social reformer Octavia Hill. James Strang, Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill and Peter Clayton. Picture: PETER KING

A keynote address was given by James Strang, former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing and current chief executive of Parkhead Housing Association in Glasgow. It was titled 'housing in history: learning from Octavia Hill'.

You may also want to watch:

A plaque to Nevil Folkard, who saved the house on the South Brink where Octavia Hill was born, was unveiled in Heroes' Arcade in the museum's garden by Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Michael Hill.

in words and music staged at the town's There was also a concert at St Peter's Church to commemorate the life and work of Octavia Hill.

The event, which had a theme of volunteerism, was led by licensed lay minister Keith Aplin and Peter Clayton, chairman of the Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust.

Members of the Wisbech detachment of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force attended and The Clarkson Singers performed songs by Handel and E. MacDowell.

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dozens of toys donated in police appeal to spread Christmas joy for Fenland children

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Commemoration day for Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town’s social reformer Octavia Hill. Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill unveils a plaque to Nevil Folkard in Heroes’ Arcade. Picture: PETER KING

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists